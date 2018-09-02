  • Sunday, September 2, 2018
  • 75°

Man pleads no contest to stabbings at Maui supermarket

By Star-Advertiser staff and wire services
Posted on September 2, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 1, 2018 at 10:36 pm
A Maui man accused of slitting his estranged wife’s throat in a supermarket pleaded no contest to second­-degree murder and other charges Wednesday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up