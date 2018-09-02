  • Sunday, September 2, 2018
  • 75°

Harano Tunnel night work begins Tuesday

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 2, 2018 12:05 am 
The Honolulu-bound lane of the H-3 freeway will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday for maintenance and retrofit of lighting in the Harano Tunnel. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up