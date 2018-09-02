Alabama coach reportedly reached out to reporter to apologize for interview about Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama coach Nick Saban reportedly reached out to ABC reporter Maria Taylor to apologize for his terse response to her question during a postgame interview Saturday night.

Taylor caught up with Saban following his team’s 51-14 win over Louisville in the Camping World Kickoff Saturday in Orlando. She asked him to assess the play of his two quarterbacks especially that of Tua Tagovailoa, the Saint Louis alum who started the game instead of incumbent Jalen Hurts.

“I still like both guys,” he told Taylor tersely on the ABC broadcast. “I think both guys are good players. I think both guys can help our team. So why do you continually try to get me to say something that doesn’t respect one of them. I’m not going to. So quit asking.”

According to author and Origins podcast host Jim Miller, Saban called Taylor to apologize for his handling of the situation.

“Last night #NickSaban called and apologized to MariaTaylor7 #RollTide #mariataylor.”

Saban was unhappy with the way his team performed during the game and said as much during his postgame remarks to the media.

“I also think that it’s pretty obvious that we had way too many penalties, a lot of undisciplined-type penalties, and if you look at the challenges of the season ahead — and I watched TV today. Did anybody else watch TV today? There’s a lot of good teams in our league. I watched TVs for the last couple of days. There’s a lot of really good teams in our league,” he said. “And if we’re going to meet the challenges of the future, we need to do a lot of these things a lot better.”