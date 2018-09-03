Hurricane Norman continues to weaken

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Hurricane Norman has weakened to a Category 2 storm, according to forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

With maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, Norman is located about 1,935 miles east of Hilo and moving westward at 20 mph. Continued slow weakening is forecast over the next three days, with the storm expected to make a turn toward the west-northwest on Thursday.

In the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Olivia was strengthening this morning over open water and could still become a hurricane by Tuesday. As of 5 a.m. the storm was located 2,666 miles east of Hilo, moving west at approximately 7 mph with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph.