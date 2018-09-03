University of Hawaii campuses most diverse in U.S.

The University of Hawaii at Hilo has the most racially and ethnically diverse student body of all four-year public universities in the country, and the other UH campuses all made the top 10 in their rankings.

Among two-year institutions, Hawaii Community College and Windward Community College tied for first place in the diversity index of the Chronicle of Higher Education 2018 Almanac.

That index gauges the probability that any two students at a college are from different racial or ethnic groups. UH Hilo had a 88.9 diversity index on a 100-point scale.

UH Maui College placed third among four-year universities, followed by UH West Oahu at fourth and UH Manoa at sixth.

UH swept the two-year institution rankings, with Kauai placing third, Leeward fourth, Honolulu fifth and Kapiolani Community College in sixth place for diversity.

The student population at UH Hilo reports being 20.6 percent Asian, 20.2 percent white, 9.6 percent Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 31.2 percent of two or more races, and the remainder of other groups.

THE TOP 10 MOST DIVERSE PUBLIC 4-YEAR UNIVERSITIES

1. University of Hawaii at Hilo

2. Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology at Okmulgee

3. University of Hawaii Maui College

4. University of Hawaii West Oahu

5. Highline College

6. University of Hawaii at Manoa

7. California State University

8. Rutgers University-Newark

9. New Jersey Institute of Technology

10. Seattle Central College