  • Monday, September 3, 2018
  • 76°

2 stabbed in separate cases

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 3, 2018 at 12:37 am
Paramedics transported two men to a local trauma facility early Sunday morning following two separate stabbings in Chinatown. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up