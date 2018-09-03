  • Monday, September 3, 2018
  • 77°

Petitioners want Haseko’s lagoon opened to ocean

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 2, 2018 at 10:21 pm
It was planned as a boat marina. Then it became a recreational lagoon with no swimming allowed. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up