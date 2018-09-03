  • Monday, September 3, 2018
Cole McDonald is Hawaii’s first Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
September 3, 2018
Updated September 3, 2018 7:50am

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald looks to pass during the first half of a college football game between the Rainbow Warriors and the Navy Midshipmen on Sept. 1 at Aloha Stadium.

University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald today was named the Mountain West Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.

It was the first time a Rainbow Warrior has won the league’s weekly award for offense. The Warriors joined the Mountain West as a football member in 2012 after 33 seasons in the Western Athletic Conference.

In Saturday’s home opener, McDonald was 30 of 41 for 428 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-41 victory over Navy. There were four drops. This season, he has amassed an NCAA-leading 846 passing yards. After two games, the McDonald has a pass-efficiency rating of 200.98.

McDonald is a third-year sophomore from LaMirada, Calif.

He redshirted in 2016, Nick Rolovich’s first year as UH head coach, and served as the primary understudy to Dru Brown in 2017. Brown, who started 22 consecutive games, transferred to Oklahoma State for his final NCAA season.

