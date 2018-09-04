Family of 4 displaced by fire in Eleele, Kauai

Fire caused $300,000 in damage to a Kauai house this morning, displacing a family of four.

The Kauai Fire Department said a female occupant and a child escaped the fire without injury.

The other two residents were not at home when the fire broke out.

Firefighters arrived at the Eleele three-bedroom house shortly after 10 a.m.

The fire was brought under control within minutes and fully extinguished it at 10:30 a.m.

The fire caused significant smoke and fire damage throughout the house.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause remains under investigation.