An early morning fire today caused $1.5 million in damage at a wholesale food distributor’s Lihue location.

Kauai Fire Department said that a stack of wooden pallets was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 3:30 a.m. at Y. Hata & Co. Ltd.

The fire extended into the nearby structure on Aukele Street. Firefighters from three stations got control of the blaze and extinguished it at 4:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.