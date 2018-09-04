  • Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Hanauma Bay to close an hour early with winter schedule

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 4, 2018
Updated September 4, 2018 5:25pm

    Winter hours at Hanauma Bay are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the Memorial Day weekend.

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will be closing an hour early starting Wednesday as it switches over to its winter schedule.

The Hanauma Bay Lecture Series presented by the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College will continue to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Winter hours at the preserve are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the Memorial Day weekend. Its summer hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from the Memorial Day weekend through the Labor day weekend. The hours are set by the city Department of Parks and Recreation’s Amended Rules and Regulations.

For more information call 395-2211.

