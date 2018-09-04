  • Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Toyota recalls 1 million Prius, C-HR models on risk of fire

By Bloomberg News
September 4, 2018
Updated September 4, 2018 8:35pm

    Of the 1.03 million affected Toyota vehicles, 550,000 will be called back in Japan.

Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling more than a million Prius and C-HR compact crossover vehicles globally due to the risk of fire.

Of the 1.03 million affected vehicles, 550,000 will be called back in Japan, according to a company spokesman Jean-Yves Jault. There has been one reported case of a vehicle emitting smoke, but no injuries were reported, he said.

Wiring in the engine room could become damaged due to vibration when the vehicle is running, leading to a short circuit and potentially a fire, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

