Waikane crash causing delays on Kamehameha Highway

Windward drivers should expect delays on Kamehameha Highway near Waikane Valley Road this morning after a motor vehicle collision caused a utility pole to lean and temporarily forced the closure of Kamehameha Highway in both directors.

Honolulu police continue to investigate the crash, which occurred around 7 a.m. Police have since opened a contra-flow lane in the area, according to Tim Sakahara, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.

Police did not immediately provide details on the crash.

“We know that a utility pole also was hit and it’s leaning,” Sakahara said. “People may feel impacts in that area through the morning while the investigation is ongoing, as well as repairs to the utility pole.”