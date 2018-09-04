  • Tuesday, September 4, 2018
  • 85°

Local Moco: Hamburger Rice Peas a versatile, easy dish

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 4, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  September 4, 2018 at 5:23 pm
The versatile, easy dish Hamburger Rice Peas calls for ground meat cooked with onions, peas and eggs in a shoyu-sugar sauce. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up