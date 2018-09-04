Yogurt makes English muffins extra simple

Two-ingredient dough — the latest baking trend — first struck me as suspect. How could a recipe that calls for no more than a pair of staples have conquered the entire internet? Isn’t it just yogurt mashed into flour? How good could it be?

Let me testify: very good.

Presumably science can explain how Greek yogurt and self-rising flour yield bread with a chewy crust and tender interior. Presumably science can be sidestepped in favor of the obvious: It’s a miracle.

One with semantic issues. Self-rising flour comprises all-purpose flour, salt and baking powder. Dough leavened with baking powder produces quick breads, muffins and scones. In other words, two-ingredient bread is a four-ingredient biscuit. And a wonder.

True believers swear the dough can be shaped into pleasing pizza, pretzels and — stretching credulity — bagels. I find its tangy taste and craggy crumb perfect for English muffins — ones simple enough to bake before breakfast.

See? Miraculous.

This recipe actually has four ingredients, as I prefer not to use self-rising flour. But if you prefer the simpler approach, simply replace 2 cups self-rising flour for the flour, baking powder and salt.

ENGLISH MUFFINS

By Leah Eskin

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups plain fat-free Greek yogurt

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add yogurt. Using a soft spatula, mash until dough comes together, about 30 seconds.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. Knead smooth, a few seconds.

Divide dough into 8 equal pieces. With lightly floured hands, roll each piece into a ball, then pat each into a puck about 3-1/2 inches in diameter and 1/2 inch thick.

Set pucks on prepared baking sheet, leaving a little room in between. Bake 10 minutes.

Flip each muffin over and bake until golden brown and hollow- sounding when thumped, another 10 to 12 minutes.

Let cool slightly. Using a fork, split muffin in half crosswise. Pry open; slather each craggy face with butter and jam. Makes 8.

Leftover muffins may be stored in a sealed plastic bag in the fridge. Reheat at 350 degrees for 5 minutes, or toast lightly.

Nutritional information unavailable.