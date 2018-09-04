  • Tuesday, September 4, 2018
  • 80°

Makapuu swimmer in critical condition

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 4, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 3, 2018 at 10:11 pm
A 55-year-old man found unresponsive in waters off Makapuu Beach Park was taken in critical condition to a trauma center Monday, according to the Honolulu Emergency Serv­ices Department. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up