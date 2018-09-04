  • Tuesday, September 4, 2018
  • 81°

Ferd Lewis: Rice hoping its brains and brawn will matter

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 4, 2018 12:05 am 
The last time we saw the Rice University football team play Hawaii at Aloha Stadium it brought the sleight of hand of the wishbone offense. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up