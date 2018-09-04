Norman remains Category 1 hurricane as it heads toward isles

Norman continued to spin toward Hawaii this morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Located about 760 miles east of Hilo and 940 miles east of Honolulu, Norman was clocked moving west at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph at 5 a.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A westward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn to the west-northwest on Wednesday, and to the northwest on Wednesday night, forecasters said.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, with Norman forecast to remain a hurricane through Wednesday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Additionally, a large swell produced by Norman will produce rough surf along east-facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands beginning later today and continuing through at least Thursday night.