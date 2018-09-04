  • Tuesday, September 4, 2018
  • 80°

Top News| Weather

Norman remains Category 1 hurricane as it heads toward isles

Star-Advertiser staff
September 4, 2018
Updated September 4, 2018 7:45am

  • CENTRAL PACIFIC HURRICANE CENTER

    The forecast track of Hurricane Norman as of 5 a.m. today.

ADVERTISING

Norman continued to spin toward Hawaii this morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Located about 760 miles east of Hilo and 940 miles east of Honolulu, Norman was clocked moving west at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph at 5 a.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A westward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn to the west-northwest on Wednesday, and to the northwest on Wednesday night, forecasters said.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, with Norman forecast to remain a hurricane through Wednesday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Additionally, a large swell produced by Norman will produce rough surf along east-facing shores of the Hawaiian Islands beginning later today and continuing through at least Thursday night.

PREVIOUS STORY
Kavanaugh pledges to be ‘team player’ on Supreme Court
SORRY COMMENTS DISABLED FOR THIS STORY!
[ COMMENTS HAVE BEEN DISABLED FOR THIS STORY ]
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up