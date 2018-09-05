Grand jury indicts man who led Honolulu police on islandwide chase

An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old man who allegedly stole a police subsidized vehicle and led police on an islandwide chase.

The grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday against Jaya K. Titcomb, charging him with assault of a law enforcement officer in the first degree, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, terroristic threatening in the first degree and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Titcomb’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday at Circuit Court. He remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.

On the morning of Aug. 27, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a man, later identified as Titcomb, slumped over the steering wheel in Kaimuki.

Police ordered him to step out of the car after they ran a vehicle check and discovered the sedan was a recently recovered stolen vehicle.

As police investigated suspicious items observed in the back seat of the vehicle, Titcomb asked officers if he could use the bathroom. When they allowed him, he instead darted into the driver’s seat of a dark blue Toyota 4Runner.

He then accelerated the vehicle and struck an officer. When Titcomb drove toward the officer, police said the officer fired a single round at him as he continued to flee in the subsidized vehicle.

Titcomb led police on a chase before he ditched the sport utility vehicle in Waiahole and fled on foot.

Police arrested him the next morning near a bridge on Waiahole Valley Road after a resident saw him and called 911.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported Titcomb to a hospital for gunshot injuries to his left shoulder.