Kaneohe man identified in fatal Kamehameha crash

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified today a 28-year-old man who died in a Windward Oahu crash on Tuesday as Kaimana Kaawa, of Kaneohe.

His exact cause of death is pending an investigation, the office said.

Police said Kaawa was seen weaving on Kamehameha Highway near Waikane Valley Road before he crashed into a utility pole at about 7:15 a.m.

Kaawa, who was westbound, was seen veering across the eastbound lane before the crash.

Both lanes of Kamehameha Highway were temporarily closed because of the incident.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.