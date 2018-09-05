  • Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Memorable 2-week Asian Games end in Indonesia

September 5, 2018
Updated September 5, 2018 6:18pm

    In this Aug. 20, 2018, photo, Pak long Ming of North Korea reacts after beating Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakstan, during woman’s freestyle 53 kg wrestling competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

JAKARTA, Indonesia >> The Asian Games ended on Sunday, with China, Japan and South Korea — as always — dominating the two-week event. But several other nations closed ground slowly, making the Big Three not quite as dominant.

China led with 289 overall medals, including 132 gold. Japan won 205 medals (75 gold), while South Korea had 177 (49 gold).

The games were deemed such a success by host Indonesia that the country’s president, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, said his nation would bid to host the 2032 Olympics.

We offer you a broad collection of some of the best Associated Press photographs from this year’s Asian Games.

