  • Wednesday, September 5, 2018
  • 79°

Letter: Shapiro wrong about surcharge

Posted on September 5, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 4, 2018 at 7:32 pm
I am amazed at the bias, distortion and even deception in David Shapiro’s column on the proposed constitutional amendment for education (“Be honest about schools tax before it goes on ballot,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Sept. 2). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up