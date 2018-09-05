SHARE















Victim killed in Windward crash identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified a 28-year-old man who died in a Windward Oahu crash on Tuesday as Kaimana Kaawa of Kaneohe.

His exact cause of death is pending an investigation, the office said Wednesday.

Police said Kaawa’s vehicle was seen weaving on Kamehameha Highway near Waikane Valley Road before it crashed into a utility pole about 7:15 a.m. Kaawa, who was westbound, was seen veering across the eastbound lane before the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Woman arrested in Waikiki robbery

Police arrested a woman after she allegedly robbed another woman in Waikiki.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk on Kalakaua Avenue about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was confronted by the suspect who attempted to take her personal property.

The two struggled and the suspect assaulted the victim, police said. She was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

———

Star-Advertiser staff