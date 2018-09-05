  • Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Driver seen zigzaging on highway before crash

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 5, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 4, 2018 at 10:46 pm
A 28-year-old male driver was seen weaving on Kamehameha Highway near Waikane Valley Road Tuesday morning before he collided with a utility pole and died, police said. Read More

