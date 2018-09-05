  • Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Kamehameha II cloak among items destroyed in Brazil museum fire

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 5, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 4, 2018 at 10:30 pm
Among the priceless relics destroyed in the fire at Brazil’s 200-year-old National Museum on Sunday was the cloak of Kamehameha II, also known as King Liholiho. Read More

