  • Wednesday, September 5, 2018
  • 79°

Waikiki Aquarium’s resident monk seal dies at 34

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 5, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 4, 2018 at 10:31 pm
One of the Waikiki Aquarium’s two resident Hawaiian monk seals has died, aquarium officials announced Tuesday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up