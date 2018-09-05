BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Surfers vied for a
chance to ride waves
rolling in at the
Kewalos surf break
on Tuesday. The
conditions were
both balmy and
breezy at Kewalos
and other surfing
spots around Oahu.
Hundreds of car enthusiasts Monday looked over rows of vintage and new cars from the classic 1923 Ford
Model T to new Chevrolet Corvettes at the 10th Anniversary of the East End Hot Rod Car Show with
hundreds of "dream machines" plus musical entertainment at the Hawaii Kai Towne Center.
Timmy
Travaso showed off the massive intakes on his Ford '23 T bucket with truck conversion that feeds an 8-71
supercharger atop a 350-cubic-inch small block.
Vincent Cantere
turned heads as he made an appearance with his highly modified 1984 Toyota Celica.