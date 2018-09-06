$1,000 reward for tips on Hawaii island cats killed with arrows

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for tips on who might be responsible for shooting cats with arrows.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for tips on who might be responsible for shooting cats with arrows.

The tip is from an anonymous donor, according to the Society, which posted the news to its Facebook page on Wednesday, one week after officers picked up a cat seriously injured by an arrowhead from Higashihara Park in Keauhou.

It was actually the third feline to have died from an arrow on the island.

While officers found the cat alive, she had to be euthanized due to the extent of the injury. The Society said a blunt-tip arrowhead from an intermediate-type bow and arrow set was used, and that the cat appeared to have been shot a week earlier at close range.

“We are deeply disturbed by this incident,” said the Society on Facebook. “This was the third cat that we have picked up that has been shot by an arrow in the last two years. Each instance was in a public place, which is extremely dangerous for animals and people.”

Two other incidents involving cats injured by arrows occurred on the island in 2016 and 2017. In December 2016, a cat injured by an arrow was found in the parking lot of Target in Kona. A second incident occurred six months later in the Hilo area.

Anyone with tips may call the Hawaii Island Humane Society at 329-1175 or the Hawaii island police non-emergency line at 935-3311.