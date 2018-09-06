Brown water advisories in effect for handful of North Shore beaches

The state Health Department issued several brown water advisories for Oahu’s North Shore beaches on Wednesday due to stormwater flows from nearby streams entering the ocean.

Brown water advisories are in effect for Haleiwa Beach Park, Kaluanui and Punaluu Beach Parks on Oahu. An earlier advisory for Waimea Bay and Pounders was canceled this afternoon.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris. While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown, and to follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates and maps are available at this link.