  • Thursday, September 6, 2018
  • 88°

Top News

Brown water advisories in effect for handful of North Shore beaches

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 6, 2018
Updated September 6, 2018 2:50pm
ADVERTISING

The state Health Department issued several brown water advisories for Oahu’s North Shore beaches on Wednesday due to stormwater flows from nearby streams entering the ocean.

Brown water advisories are in effect for Haleiwa Beach Park, Kaluanui and Punaluu Beach Parks on Oahu. An earlier advisory for Waimea Bay and Pounders was canceled this afternoon.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris. While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown, and to follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates and maps are available at this link.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump fumes over NYT op-ed; top officials swiftly deny role
NEXT STORY
Baby volcanic cone develops within Kilauea’s fissure 8; small glow visible overnight
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up