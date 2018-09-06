  • Thursday, September 6, 2018
  • 87°

Top News

CBS CEO Les Moonves reportedly in exit talks amid sexual misconduct probe

Associated Press
September 6, 2018
Updated September 6, 2018 11:51am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series “Star Trek: Discovery” in Los Angeles in 2017. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Moonves is negotiating with independent directors of CBS’ board for a possible exit.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> The Wall Street Journal is reporting that CBS chief Les Moonves is negotiating with independent directors of CBS’ board for a possible exit.

CBS has appointed two law firms to investigate Moonves for sexual misconduct allegations stemming from a July New Yorker article. CBS didn’t return a request for comment. The report cites unnamed people familiar with the talks.

The Journal and CNBC both say Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianniello would be CBS’ interim CEO if Moonves leaves.

The Journal also reports that the independent directors are seeking an assurance that CBS parent National Amusements won’t seek to combine CBS with sibling company Viacom, something Moonves has long resisted. CBS and National Amusements, run by media mogul Shari Redstone, are reportedly in talks to settle a court battle over control.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hirono releases confidential Kavanaugh email expressing views on Native Hawaiians
NEXT STORY
Oahu home sales last month set price record
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up