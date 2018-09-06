Eagles heading to Hawaii for Aloha Stadium show

Legendary country-rockers the Eagles will perform at Aloha Stadium on Dec. 7, with Hawaii’s own Jack Johnson as the opening act.

The band last played Hawaii in 2005 at Blaisdell Arena, and last played the stadium in 1995. This will be their first concert in the islands since the death of founding member Glenn Frey in January 2016. Joining band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit in Frey’s place will be his son Deacon and country superstar Vince Gill.

The Eagles’ first hits compilation, “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” was recently certified as the United States’ best-selling album of all-time, passing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” with certification of 38 million in sales. That set includes the chart-toppers “Best of My Love” and “One of These Nights,” as well as rock standards “Take it to the Limit” and “Desperado.”

Their landmark album “Hotel California” was also recently certified at sales of 26 million, No. 3 all-time.

In his own right, guest artist Jack Johnson has sold 25 million albums worldwide, with hits such as “Upside Down” and “Bubbletoes.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show at Aloha Stadium go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 for Hawaii residents at the Aloha Stadium box office and via Ticketmaster. General sales start 24 hours later. Tickets range in price from $79.50 to $499.50.

There is also a presale for Hawaii American Express card-holders starting at 10 a.m. Monday, with all card-holders eligible to buy starting 24 hours after that. The presale ends at 9 p.m. Sept. 13.