Suspects indicted in beating death of man at Kapiolani bus stop

An Oahu grand jury indicted two men this morning in the beating death of 49-year-old Joey Nguyen, who was found at a Kapiolani bus stop last week.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

An Oahu grand jury indicted two men this morning in the beating death of 49-year-old Joey Nguyen, who was found at a Kapiolani bus stop last week.

Nicholas Payne, 36, and Chu Lun Aiona, 39, were indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. Bail for each remains at $1 million.

A witness told police she saw Payne and Aiona punch and kick Nguyen in the face and body for about a half hour on Aug. 28 in an abandoned building near the bus stop.

Before the beating, Nguyen reportedly was on his knees, begging for his life, held in a chokehold, then escaped briefly, running from the two men through the second story of the building.

Aiona turned himself in on Aug. 29 and Payne was arrested Friday.