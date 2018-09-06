Utility work to close Farrington Highway lane in Kapolei starting Monday

The far right, westbound lane of Farrington Highway by Kealanani Avenue in Kapolei will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday, for utility work, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company.

The far right, westbound lane of Farrington Highway by Kealanani Avenue in Kapolei will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday, for utility work, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company.

HECO crews and contractors will be conducting maintenance work on a section of pipeline by the Walmart in Kapolei from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. The work is expected to continue through Sept. 24, weather permitting.

In addition, about 300 feet of the mauka sidewalk along Farrington Highway just past Kealalani Avenue will be closed during work hours for the safety of pedestrians. A bus stop has been temporarily relocated outside of the sidewalk closure area.

Traffic signs will be posted, and contractors will direct pedestrians and motorists as needed.