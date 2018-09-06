  • Thursday, September 6, 2018
  • 80°

Letter: Short-term rentals alter neighborhoods

Posted on September 6, 2018 12:05 am 
In response to “B&Bs help owners, neighborhoods” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 2): I would refer the writer and your readers to “Visitor lodging hurts neighborhoods” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 15), by Chuck Prentiss, a retired urban planner and former executive secretary of the Honolulu Planning Commission. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up