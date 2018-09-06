  • Thursday, September 6, 2018
Corrections

September 6, 2018
Updated September 6, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Chu Lun Aiona was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday in connection with a fatal beating at a bus stop on Kapiolani Boulevard. His last name was inaccurate in a story on Page B2 Monday.

>> Washington Place is on South Beretania Street. The location was inaccurate in a photo caption with Hawaii’s Backyard on Page E6 Sunday.

