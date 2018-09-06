  • Thursday, September 6, 2018
  • 80°

Grand jury indicts man over islandwide chase

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 6, 2018 12:05 am 
An Oahu grand jury this week indicted a 38-year-old man who allegedly stole a police subsidized vehicle and led police on an islandwide chase. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up