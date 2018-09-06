  • Thursday, September 6, 2018
Keeping chickens cool amid lingering heat wave

Japan News / Yomiuri
Posted on September 6, 2018 12:05 am 
Workers at one poultry farm have had their hands full spraying water on chickens to keep them cool this summer, as scorching heat continues across Japan. Read More

