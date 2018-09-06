This aerial photo shows the site of a landslide triggered by an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, southern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Search operations continue after Thursday's powerful earthquake on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido unleashed scores of landslides, burying homes in avalanches of soil, rock and timber.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to journalists following a strong earthquake, at his official residence in Tokyo Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake has hit northern Japan near a major city.
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel search for missing persons at the site of a landslide triggered by Thursday's earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake Thursday on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses under torrents of dirt, rocks and timber, prompting frantic efforts to unearth any survivors.
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel search for missing persons at the site of a landslide triggered by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Several people were reported missing in the nearby the town, where a massive landslide engulfed homes in an avalanche of soil, rocks and timber.
Neighbors look at a manhole where the ground sank by an earthquake in Kiyota, outskirts of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
A neighbor walks over a crack of ground triggered by an earthquake in Kiyota, outskirts of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel with police dogs prepare to search for missing persons at the site of a landslide triggered by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake Thursday on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses under torrents of dirt, rocks and timber, prompting frantic efforts to unearth any survivors.
Workers repair a burst in the water pipe at an earthquake-damaged street in Kiyota, outskirts of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
A resident walks on an earthquake-damaged street in Kiyota, outskirts of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
Men stand on an earthquake-damaged street in Kiyota, outskirts of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
A security guard walks on an earthquake-damaged street in Kiyota, outskirts of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel shift through debris as they search for missing persons at the site of a landslide triggered by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake Thursday on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses under torrents of dirt, rocks and timber, prompting frantic efforts to unearth any survivors.
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel search for missing persons at the site of a landslide triggered by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake Thursday on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses under torrents of dirt, rocks and timber, prompting frantic efforts to unearth any survivors.
A resident tries to enter a damaged building in Kiyota, outskirts of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
A resident walks by damaged houses in Kiyota, outskirts of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
Girls share a distributed cup of curry and rice near a shelter in Atsuma, Hokkaido, northern Japan Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake Thursday on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses under torrents of dirt, rocks and timber, prompting frantic efforts to unearth any survivors.
People wait to receive food at a shelter in Atsuma, Hokkaido, northern Japan Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake Thursday on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses under torrents of dirt, rocks and timber, prompting frantic efforts to unearth any survivors.
A police officer controls the traffic in the blackout on the center of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power.
Rescuers work around collapsed buildings due to landslides in Atsuma, Hokkaido, northern Japan Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake Thursday on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses under torrents of dirt, rocks and timber, prompting frantic efforts to unearth any survivors.
Lights are off at downtown Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake jolted Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, buckling roads, knocking homes off their foundations and causing entire hillsides to collapse.
Police officers guide traffic as pedestrian walk in the blackout on the center of Sapporo city, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A powerful earthquake jolted Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, buckling roads, knocking homes off their foundations and causing entire hillsides to collapse.