Diego Maradona hired as coach of 2nd-tier Mexican team

September 6, 2018
    Argentina national team head coach Diego Maradona yells from the sidelines of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2010. The president of the second-tier Mexican soccer club Dorados of Sinaloa says Maradona has been hired as the team’s coach.

MEXICO CITY >> The president of the second-tier Mexican soccer club Dorados of Sinaloa says Argentine great Diego Maradona has been hired as the team’s coach.

Club president Jose Antonio Nunez confirmed Maradona’s hiring without providing details of his contract. The club’s Twitter account also welcomed Maradona with a photo of a shouting Maradona and the team’s logo.

The club planned a formal presentation of the new coach early next week in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan.

Maradona remains one of the most recognizable names in international soccer, having led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup championship in Mexico, helped by his infamous “Hand of God” goal.

As a coach, Maradona guided Argentina to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010. He has also coached clubs in Argentina and abroad.

Maradona, who has struggled publicly with substance abuse, now heads to Mexico’s drug trafficking heartland.

LOOKING BACK

