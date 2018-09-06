Romell Regulacion brings Razed in Black back to Hawaii

To most people in Hawaii, the phrase “back in the day” evokes memories of light and sunshine. For Romell Regulacion, however, the frontman for Razed in Black, Hawaii’s most successful musical group from the Goth and industrial genres, “back in the day” refers to the darkness of night, and to his performances in the seedy warehouses and clubs that hosted the “dungeon” scene of Honolulu in the 1990s.