  • Thursday, September 6, 2018
  • 81°

Island Mele: ‘Songs of C&K’ a collection of updated classics

Review by John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Posted on September 6, 2018 6:05 pm  Updated on  September 6, 2018 at 7:37 pm
“The Songs of C&K” is a compilation recorded by a younger generation of artists, with each providing their own twist on classic Cecilio and Kapono tunes. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up