Norman weakens slightly overnight as it heads west-northwest

Hurricane Norman weakened slightly overnight as it continued on a west-northwest track.

Located about 305 miles east-northeast of Hilo and 480 miles east of Honolulu, Norman was packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph while heading west-northwest at 8 mph at 5 a.m. today, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

A turn toward the northwest is expected today. Norman is forecast to continue to move toward the northwest on Friday and Saturday, and along the forecast track, the center of Norman is expected to pass 200 to 300 miles to the northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands.

Norman is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Steady weakening is expected during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Norman’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Meanwhile, further east, Olivia strengthened to a major hurricane overnight.

Located about 1,820 miles west of Hilo, Olivia was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was headed west-northwest at 15 at 5 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

This motion with some increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. A gradual turn toward the west is expected over the weekend.

Olivia is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is possible today. After that, a gradual weakening trend is forecast to begin tonight or Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Olivia’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

A high surf warning is in effect for the east shores of most of the state as Norman pulls alongside the islands.

A large swell from Norman will peak today along east-facing shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Surf up to 15 feet is expected along the east shores of Oahu, Molokai and Kauai shores today. The east shores of the Big Island and Maui, meanwhile, could see surf up to 18 feet today.