  • Friday, September 7, 2018
  • 89°

Top News

Lanikai Pillbox trail closing for cleanup

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 7, 2018
Updated September 7, 2018 2:18pm

  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hikers take in the view of Lanikai from bunker 2 after hiking the Lanikai Pillbox trail in April.

ADVERTISING

The Lanikai Pillbox trail on Kaiwa Ridge will be closed Sunday for site cleanup and debris removal, state officials said.

The one-day closure comes a few weeks after about $248,000 in repairs to the two World War II observation stations, popularly known as the “pillboxes,” were completed in mid-August. The trail had been closed for 60 days and reopened Aug. 20.

Sunday’s closure is necessary for the removal of the leftover construction debris by helicopter, including blockades and signs, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The entire trail will be closed to all users to ensure public safety, DLNR said. A security guard will be posted at the trail.

Meanwhile, the state’s consultant, PBR Hawaii, continues to gather data on trail alignment for a management plan in the works.

PREVIOUS STORY
Mackenzie to reopen on the Big Island, providing access to newly created beaches
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having Trouble With Comments? Click Here!
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up