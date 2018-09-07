Lanikai Pillbox trail closing for cleanup

The Lanikai Pillbox trail on Kaiwa Ridge will be closed Sunday for site cleanup and debris removal, state officials said.

The one-day closure comes a few weeks after about $248,000 in repairs to the two World War II observation stations, popularly known as the “pillboxes,” were completed in mid-August. The trail had been closed for 60 days and reopened Aug. 20.

Sunday’s closure is necessary for the removal of the leftover construction debris by helicopter, including blockades and signs, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The entire trail will be closed to all users to ensure public safety, DLNR said. A security guard will be posted at the trail.

Meanwhile, the state’s consultant, PBR Hawaii, continues to gather data on trail alignment for a management plan in the works.