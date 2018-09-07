Little League World Champs’ parade to close roads in downtown Honolulu Saturday morning

Some street closures and detours will be in place in downtown Honolulu Saturday morning during the Little League World Series Championship Parade , according to city officials.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tamarind Park on Bishop Square and makes its way down King Street to Honolulu Hale. It will feature a total of 18 units, including several school groups, the Royal Hawaiian Band, the 2018 Little League World Series Champions and Honolulu Little League All Stars. The parade will be followed by a celebration at Honolulu Hale.

The following traffic modifications and road closures will be in place before and during the parade:

>> Two lanes on Bishop Street will be closed from Beretania to King streets.

>> Alakea Street will be converted into a two-way street from Hotel to King streets.

>> Starting at 8 a.m., two Diamond Head lanes will be closed on Bishop Street from Beretania to King streets.

>> Starting at 8 a.m., one mauka lane on King Street will be closed from Fort Street Mall to Alakea Street.

>> Starting 9:30 a.m., King Street will close progressively along the parade route and reopen progressively after the parade.

>> Richards Street mauka of King Street will be closed at Beretania Street.

>> Punchbowl Street will be closed between Beretania and King streets. Makai-bound traffic on Punchbowl will be detoured to Beretania Street.

>> Alakea Street will be closed at Queen Street.

>> Mililani Street will be closed at Queen Street.

TheBus routes affected by the parade are also detoured. Bus route information is available at thebus.org or 848-5555.