Road improvement project to close part of Kalihi Street

A Kalihi Street improvement project beginning this weekend will cause nightly lane closures for about a week.

Two southbound lanes will be closed between School Street and the H-1 freeway nightly from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The closures will begin Sunday night and end the morning of Sept. 14.

The $3.2 million improvement project involves resurfacing, the reconstruction of weakened pavement areas, installation of loop detectors, pavement striping and signage, among other improvements. While the closures will last only one week, the project’s expected completion date is by the end of the year, weather permitting.

“With its last resurfacing in 1995, Kalihi Street is due for improvements as a result of the corridor’s heavy vehicular activity,” said state Highways Deputy Director Ed Sniffen in a news release. “Not only will this project benefit motorists, but it will also focus on pedestrian safety because of the high volume of students accessing Kalihi Kai Elementary School, Kalakaua Middle School, and Farrington High School.”

State officials are considering raised crosswalks and new traffic signals, as well as the relocation of the bus stop near Ashford Street behind the sidewalk to provide a wider walking area.

Proposed safety improvements will be sent to area legislators, presented at the Kalihi Neighborhood Board and posted on the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s website. The project is receiving 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.