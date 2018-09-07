  • Friday, September 7, 2018
Suspects indicted in beating death of man at bus stop

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on September 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  September 6, 2018 at 10:36 pm
An Oahu grand jury indicted two men Thursday morning in the beating death of 49-year-old Joey Nguyen, who was found at a Kapiolani bus stop last week. Read More

