Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: Assets vs. Damien, Saint Louis St. Francis, Kamehameha vs. Hanalani, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, Island Pacific vs. Maryknoll, Punahou vs. Lanakila Baptist, Hawaii Baptist vs. University; matches at 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Saint Louis vs. Kahuku at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Damien at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Division II: McKinley at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.; Waialua at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF: Hilo at Honokaa, 7 p.m.; Kealakehe at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

KIF: Kapaa vs. Waimea, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL: Baldwin at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: UC San Diego vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College women: Eckerd (Fla.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Challenge–San Diego State vs. Idaho, 4:45 p.m.; Portland at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH Gym.

ILH Division II girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: At Mid-Pacific, Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five (boys and girls), 1 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts (girls), 4 p.m. At St. Francis, St. Francis vs. Punahou (boys and girls),

1 p.m. At Saint Louis, La Pietra vs. Island Pacific Academy (girls), 1 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Island Pacific Academy (boys), 3:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: 2:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA: Aiea Invitational, 3 p.m. at Aiea; All other OIA schools, 3 p.m. at Kahuku.

FOOTBALL

College: Rice at Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou at

Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Leilehua,

6 p.m.; Castle at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Kalaheo vs. Pac-Five at Kailua, 6 p.m.

BIIF: Waiakea at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.; Konawaena at Keaau, 7 p.m.

MIL: Kamehameha-Maui at Lahainaluna,

7 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Event No. 1-Distance, 1:45 p.m., at Sand Island.

POLO

Honolulu Polo Club: Hawaii Invitational of Polo, 3 p.m., at Waimanalo.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA: Aiea at Kapolei; Kaimuki, Kailua at

Kalani; Kaiser, Kalaheo at Castle; Mililani, Waialua at Leilehua; Pearl City, Campbell at Waipahu; Roosevelt, Moanalua at McKinley. Matches start at 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine

Volleyball Challenge–Idaho vs. Portland,

3 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Pac West women: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m., at St.

Andrew’s Gym.

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Maryknoll, 2 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 10:15 a.m.; St. Andrew’s at Damien, 2 p.m.; University at Hanalani,

2 p.m.; St. Francis at La Pietra, 2 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Le Jardin, 2:45 p.m.

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-15, 25-17

Girls Varsity II

Mid-Pacific def. Sacred Hearts 24-26,

25-20, 25-16

Girls Varsity III

Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 25-20, 25-10

Wednesday

Girls JV I

Kamehameha-White def. Maryknoll 26-24, 25-22

Kamehameha-White def. Mid-Pacific 25-15, 25-7

OIA

Western Division

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Pearl City def. Leilehua 20-25, 25-20, 15-4

Girls JV

Leilehua def. Pearl City 21-12, 21-16

Girls White

Leilehua def. Pearl City 21-14, 21-19

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Mililani def. Nanakuli 25-18, 25-14

Radford def. Aiea 25-22, 25-22

Girls JV

Mililani def. Nanakuli 21-9, 21-19

Aiea def. Radford 9-21, 21-16, 15-10

Girls White

Mililani def. Nanakuli 21-16, 21-15

Aiea def. Radford 21-9, 21-8

Eastern Division

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kailua def. Kalaheo 25-23, 15-25, 15-11

Farrington def. Castle 25-23, 25-13

Kahuku def. McKinley 25-19, 25-11

Kalani def. Anuenue 25-7, 25-13

Girls JV

Kailua def. Kalaheo 21-16, 21-13

Castle def. Farrington 21-10, 21-9

Kahuku def. McKinley 21-15, 21-4

Girls White

Kalaheo def. Kailua 21-17, 22-17

Castle def. Farrington 21-16, 21-13

Kahuku def. McKinley 21-14, 21-12

Kalani def. Anuenue 21-7, 21-8