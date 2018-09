Tonight’s prep football scores, Sept. 7

Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

• Sierra Vista 28, Kaimuki 20, 4Q (TDs-Kaim: Jonah Stephens, 48 yards; Nahinu Kanaloa, 28 yards; Elijah Lemalu, 85 yards. SV: Jordan Solomon, 16 yards; Cameron Murray 27 yards and 40 yards; Jett Solomon, 40 yards)

• Saint Louis vs. Kahuku @ Aloha Stadium, 7:30

• Kamehameha @ Campbell, 7:30

• Damien @ Waipahu, 7:30

• Aiea @ Radford, 7:30

• Kailua @ Moanalua, 7:30

• Kalani @ Kaiser, 7:30

• Waialua @ Roosevelt, 7:30

• McKinley @ Pearl City, 7:30