Olivia, Norman continue to weaken overnight

Hurricanes Norman and Olivia both weakened overnight as the former continued on a track away from the islands while the latter remained on track toward Hawaii.

Olivia was located about 1,465 miles east of Hilo and 1,640 miles east of Honolulu while packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and moving west-northwest at 16 mph at 5 a.m. today, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center

This general motion is forecast to continue through Saturday. A gradual turn toward the west is expected Saturday night or Sunday.

Olivia remains a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. A slow weakening trend is expected during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Olivia’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Barely a hurricane now, Norman was located about 280 miles northeast of Hilo and 360 miles east-northeast of Honolulu while packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and moving northwest at 9 mph at 5 a.m. today, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

This motion is expected to continue through Saturday, becoming north-northwest on Sunday.

Weakening is forecast through Sunday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Norman’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.