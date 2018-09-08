23-year-old man bitten by shark at Pounder’s Beach

A man appears to have been bitten on the arm by a shark at Pounder’s Beach near Laie this morning while stand-up paddle boarding in a group.

Honolulu emergency services workers responded to the incident at around 8:30 a.m., administering life saving treatment and transporting the 23-year-old to an emergency room in serious condition.

There were no lifeguards on duty at the time as there are no lifeguards stationed at that beach, according to a news release from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. Signs have been posted in the area.